Tom Brady becomes part owner of Las Vegas Aces WNBA team
Recently retired NFL legend Tom Brady has acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. The Aces won the 2022 WNBA title.
Recently retired NFL legend Tom Brady has acquired an ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces. The Aces won the 2022 WNBA title.
Memphis athletics said it will cooperate with Bowling Green university police after a Tigers women's basketball player struck a Bowling Green player
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State meet up in Louisville with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
Rory McIlroy moved into the knockout stages here of the WGC-Dell Match Play, but although his 3 & 2 win over Keegan Bradley was defined by a peerless performance of driving the buzz here continued to focus on his extraordinary tee shot the night before.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
Vince Carter went in on the Mavericks after their bizarre miscue coming out of a timeout in the third quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Warriors.
L.A. Times readers express dissatisfaction with UCLA's loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA's Sweet 16 as well as columnist Bill Plaschke's prose.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
Mike Brown opened up about his six seasons working as a Warriors assistant coach under Steve Kerr.
Brad Marchand took immediate action after Montreal's Rem Pitlick delivered a cheap shot on Patrice Bergeron, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery full endorsed that action.
UCLA looked poised to finally break its losing streak against Gonzaga, only for everything to end in March Madness mess of a loss for the Bruins.
The UFC on ESPN 43 co-feature is set after former women's bantamweight champ Holly Holm and Yana Santos made weight Friday in San Antonio.
A confrontation between two players in the postgame handshake line following Bowling Green's win over Memphis on Thursday night in the Women's NIT has been referred to campus police.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk says the WTA Tour has ignored a request for a meeting with players from the war-torn nation in the latest signs of the conflict-related tensions in women's tennis.The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP. Kostyuk said she did not want to go into details about the issues that the players wished to discuss.
'They don't see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff.'
The alley-oop reverse dunk by Keyontae Johnson from Nowell put K-State in front for good in overtime of its win over Michigan State.
Here is a look at the Day 3 matchups and scenarios to see who advances at the WGC-Match Play, according to the PGA Tour.
Home victories over Bradley and Liberty and a win at Oregon have put Wisconsin in the semifinals of the NIT.
How to watch Saturday's March Madness NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between UConn and Gonzaga on television.
The Patriots giving Nelson Agholor $22 million over two years looks even worse after the Ravens reportedly signed the free-agent wide receiver for a fraction of that cost.
A three-year starter, RJ Davis’ return gives the Tar Heels a solid foundation as they await word on Caleb Love.