Todd Gurley upset Rams still haven't paid him, tells ex-teammates to not text him until he gets his money

Todd Gurley isn’t going to stay quiet about guaranteed money owed to him by the Los Angeles Rams, nor should he.

The Rams would be better off paying it and stopping some bad headlines, which don’t reflect well on the organization. It’s not like owner Stan Kroenke doesn’t have the money.

Gurley and outside linebacker Clay Matthews, both cut by the Rams this offseason, are owed guaranteed money. Gurley and Matthews complained on social media earlier this offseason, and the Rams explained that they planned to pay the players.

That hasn’t happened and Gurley is not pleased. He even told former Rams teammates he won’t talk to them until he gets his $5 million from the team.

Todd Gurley: ‘Come June 1, I better have my money’

The NFL isn’t poor. This isn’t the old USFL or AAF in which it wasn’t uncommon to hear stories about teams worrying about making payroll.

Gurley, who has since signed with the Atlanta Falcons, went on “Uninterrupted” and said again the Rams haven’t paid him and he expects it by June 1.

“I still ain’t got my money, so it’s really, forget the Rams right now. I don’t even care about them,” Gurley said, via Rams Wire. “I told my ex-teammates that they can’t even text me or call me until I get my money. As soon as I get my money, then I’ll be cool with everybody else.

“I don’t know what their reason is. And the worst thing about it is they know they have to pay me too. Apparently probably just using the COVID thing as an excuse. Or they probably ain’t got no money to be paying anybody. They’ve got that stadium being built right now. All I know is, come June 1, I better have my money.”

It’s a really bad look for the Rams. They’re going to have to pay Gurley and Matthews at some point — Rams Wire speculated that the dispute was over offset money in the players’ contracts — and it just looks petty for them to keep stalling. Other players notice when teams do this kind of thing.

Former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) wants money still owed to him by the team. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Clay Matthews already filed a grievance

Matthews took the step of filing a grievance with the NFLPA to get the $2 million in unpaid guarantees he is owed from the Rams. Gurley said he doesn’t plan to file a grievance because it would be delayed anyway due to coronavirus issues.

Again, if there are technicalities involved about payment deadlines, as the Rams indicated, it doesn’t matter. They just look cheap as Gurley and Matthews continue to wage public war against their former team. In Gurley’s case, he played at a high level for the Rams for many years and was dumped fairly unceremoniously. He earned the money that was in his contract.

Kroenke is one of the richest men in the world. Bloomberg estimated his net worth at $8.4 billion. It’s not like he’s unable to pay out the money owed to Gurley and Matthews.

At this point, it’s becoming really bad business for the Rams to not pay the money they owe.

