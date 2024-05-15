TNT Sports to kick off 2025 race coverage at Atlanta

TNT Sports will be in its backyard when it returns to cover NASCAR Cup Series races on June 28, 2025, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Saturday night showdown will mark the Atlanta-based company‘s first NASCAR races since 2014 and the first in a series of five midseason races carried on TNT.

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart will also be the opening race in NASCAR‘s first-ever bracket-style, in-season tournament. Thirty-two drivers will battle head-to-head throughout the five races on TNT Sports, with the winner receiving a $1 million prize. The prior three races on Amazon Prime Video will set the seeding for the in-season tournament.

“The energy and the atmosphere a night race at Atlanta brings is second to none,” said Brandon Hutchinson, Atlanta Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager. “That‘s why our fans have been telling us they want the night race back in Atlanta, and we‘re thrilled to make it happen.”

The presence of Dale Earnhardt Jr., who revealed he will join the TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video broadcast teams next season, will only add to the excitement.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has a history in the Cup Series dating back to 1960 and has been the site of many dramatic moments, including the three-wide photo finish in February when Daniel Suárez edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch for the victory.

Atlanta also was the site for what many consider to be the greatest NASCAR race of all-time — the 1992 Hooters 500 — when Alan Kulwicki won the championship despite Bill Elliott taking the checkered flag in Richard Petty‘s final race and the first race for Jeff Gordon.

As part of NASCAR‘s historic media rights deal, TNT Sports joined Amazon Prime Video, FOX Sports and NBC Sports in providing live coverage of all 38 Cup Series races beginning in 2025 and running through 2031.

TNT Sports‘ races will also stream live on the B/R Sports Add-On on Max. Plus, all second-half practice and qualifying events will be simulcast on Max and truTV. Bleacher Report will also feature NASCAR content across social, digital and mobile platforms.

Amazon Prime Video will start its part of the schedule with the May 25, 2025 Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend and leading up to TNT Sports‘ opener at Atlanta.