Which Titans UDFA is most likely to make the 53-man roster?

The Tennessee Titans have signed a slew of undrafted free agents after the 2024 NFL draft, although we’re still waiting on them to make the signings official.

One of the reported signings is Texas Tech offensive lineman Cole Spencer, who Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler believes has the best chance out of Tennessee’s reported UDFA signings to make the 53-man roster.

With more than 330 snaps accrued at left tackle (2,774), left guard (454) and right tackle (339), Cole Spencer’s versatility could help him pave the way to a backup role with the Tennessee Titans.

Spencer transferred to Texas Tech after five seasons at Western Kentucky and quickly became the glue that held the Red Raiders’ interior together. He allowed only one sack in six starts.

While Spencer’s lengthy injury history raises concern about his NFL longevity, his athleticism—his 4.89-second 40-yard dash would have ranked first among all offensive linemen at the NFL combine—and tackle/guard versatility gives him an intriguing floor for new Titans head coach Brian Callahan.

While Spencer is no doubt an intriguing players thanks to his athleticism and versatility to play guard and tackle, I’m going to disagree with Fowler and instead put my vote in for Washington running back Dillon Johnson, who was included in our post-draft 53-man roster projection.

The Titans are very lacking reliable depth options behind Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard, with Julius Chestnut and Hassan Haskins being the most notable names on the depth chart.

Neither one is a lock to make the roster, making the No. 3 running back role one for the taking. And, with the possibility the Titans carry four, there could be a pair of depth spots up for grabs at the position.

Johnson fits the mold of the bigger back I think the Titans should be looking for when it comes to the No. 3 role. He stands at 6-foot and 217 pounds and runs with the kind of physicality that makes him ideal for short-yardage and goal-line situations. He’d be an excellent complement to Spears and Pollard.

Now, that’s not to say Spencer doesn’t have a chance, because he certainly does. I just think Johnson has the better shot.

