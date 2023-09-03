Titans select edge rusher in Draft Wire’s 2024 mock

We’re exactly one week away from the Tennessee Titans kicking off the 2023 season against the New Orleans Saints on September 10th.

This should be a time full of excitement and intrigue toward the upcoming season. Yet, some choose to spend their time attempting to predict the future, more specifically, when it comes to the NFL draft.

Curt Popejoy of Draft Wire was recently tasked with creating a first-round 2024 mock draft for all 32 teams, and it’s evident by his having the Titans picking inside the top 10 that he’s not expecting much out of them this season.

Popejoy has Tennessee selecting “the powerful strong-side edge rusher from Ohio State,” J.T. Tuimoloau, with the No. 8 overall pick.

Here’s some strengths and weaknesses for 6-foot-4, 270-pound pass rusher, per Damian Parson of The Draft Network:

Strengths: Blend of size, strength, and athleticism Instincts Versatility Concerns:

Pass-rush plan

Pad level

Hip flexibility

I personally have minimal interest in trying to predict next year’s draft before the season even begins, but there’s no denying that this is the type of addition that could take Tennessee’s already stout defense to an entirely different level.

With that said, let’s hope the Titans aren’t picking anywhere near the range where Tuimoloau will likely get drafted next April. Otherwise, that likely means something went terribly wrong throughout the 2023 campaign.

