What Titans are saying about Bengals ahead of Week 12 matchup

The Tennessee Titans enter Week 12 facing the team that ended their 2021 season. The Cincinnati Bengals came into Nashville and stunned the Titans with a 19-16 win, despite Tennessee collecting nine sacks in that game.

The Bengals went on to the Super Bowl while the Titans were left wondering where to go from there. The offseason brought several narratives to light, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s mental struggle to overcome that game.

Despite owning the better record and home-field advantage, the Titans (7-3) are three-point underdogs to the Bengals (6-4), per Tipico Sportsbook.

Cincinnati has had Tennessee’s number over the last decade. Including last year’s playoff game, the Bengals have taken four of the last five matchups.

Here’s what the Titans are saying going into their rematch with the Bengals.

Titans shoot down revenge narrative

Mike Vrabel on Titans facing Bengals: “This is not a revenge game” — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) November 22, 2022

Mike Vrabel says the #Titans game vs the Bengals isn't a revenge game. He pointed to a lot of turnover roster wise since then. As for Ryan Tannehill, Vrabel said mental recovery is very important, mentioned having to deal w/things that impact you positively as well as negatively. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 22, 2022

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is not thinking of this as a revenge game vs. Cincy: pic.twitter.com/Z0nRsjwuEL — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 22, 2022

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel told everyone that wasn't around for the AFC Division game last yr to raise their hand. Jeffery Simmons said that helped make it clear that the roster has turned over. The Titans are insistent upon not labeling this week vs. Bengals a revenge game. pic.twitter.com/UFOqoLcKib — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 22, 2022

I’m guessing #Titans HC Mike Vrabel had one message this week… “This isn’t a revenge game!” Even the rookie knows to say it 😂@RamonKaylaWill pic.twitter.com/3DqSAV378L — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 22, 2022

QB Ryan Tannehill on mental recovery from last year's loss

Ryan Tannehill on mental recovery/growth from last year’s ugly ending. #Titans pic.twitter.com/lxN6HpmRpb — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 22, 2022

Tannehill on Bengals' defense

#Titans QB @ryantannehill1 on @Bengals defense: They are solid, big and physical up front. Long on the edge and veterans in the secondary. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 22, 2022

S Kevin Byard on Bengals' offensive weapons

Joe Burrow might not be that guy that gets mentioned along w/Mahomes, Josh Allen but he's definitely one of the best QBs in the league. #Titans Kevin Byard — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 22, 2022

#Titans Kevin Byard on Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, and the Bengals offensive weapons: pic.twitter.com/uStI06fO4a — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) November 22, 2022

S Amani Hooker on preparing for the Bengals' offense:

#Titans Amani Hooker giving an update on his health and preparing for this Bengals’ offense:@RamonKaylaWill pic.twitter.com/uPBNf1B130 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 22, 2022

RB Derrick Henry on going into this year's Bengals game

Derrick Henry on going vs. #Bengals this time as opposed to last, which was his first back after long layoff after foot repair. #Titans pic.twitter.com/wOKxWZ8dOz — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) November 23, 2022

OLB Bud Dupree on team's nine-sack performance last year

