Titans’ rookie minicamp Day 1: News, notes, video for 2022 draft picks

The Tennessee Titans had their first day of rookie minicamp on Friday, and the three-day event will continue on Saturday and culminate on Sunday.

Stealing the headlines from Day 1 was the performance (or lack thereof) of wide receiver and 2022 first-round pick, Treylon Burks.

According to multiple beat writers on the ground, Burks looked gassed and needed the aid of an inhaler. He exited early, came back for team drills, and then left once again shortly thereafter.

Not a great start by any stretch, but let’s not get crazy here. This is Day 1 of rookie minicamp and there’s a long way to go before we should start getting worried and thinking the worst.

Also of note, quarterback Malik Willis reacted to Ryan Tannehill’s comment about it not being his job to mentor the rookie.

Willis said Tannehill had him and the other rookies over his house and that “everything’s good.”

“Man, we chopped it up,” Willis said. “It was never anything negative. Ryan is a good dude. Like I said he had us over the house. Everything’s cool, man.”

Now, a look at all of the news, notes and video we could find pertaining to the Titans’ 2022 draft picks from Day 1 of rookie minicamp.

WR Treylon Burks

.@Titans first-round pick @TreylonBurks went in early at Friday’s minicamp. Here’s a look at him during the early portion getting loose. 1️⃣6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/InHxbZrq52 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 13, 2022

Treylon Burks development: #Titans first round pick left rookie camp early. Burks returned to the field briefly before leaving for practice for the day pic.twitter.com/AEQ6WCSrgW — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) May 13, 2022

Treylon Burks’ entire individual session in #Titans rookie camp pic.twitter.com/NlHDSXn2D4 — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) May 13, 2022

Here is a Burks rep before he stepped out. #titans. pic.twitter.com/oVEEMSLTNe — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 13, 2022

Treylon Burks didn’t make it through the first WR drill. Was hunched over early. Went into new building with trainer. Was using an inhaler. Came back out, did a couple reps, later went in. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/mXSWMZnARR — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 13, 2022

A look at Treylon Burks during inside period for the #Titans pic.twitter.com/YZKZdhUAaf — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 13, 2022

One of Treylon Burks’ final reps during individual drills before he went inside, looking like he was having some trouble breathing. pic.twitter.com/JcN1ojTZp6 — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 13, 2022

Treylon Burks before he cut Friday’s session short and went inside. pic.twitter.com/FjoU4G60mX — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) May 13, 2022

Interesting day for Titans 1st-rd pick Treylon Burks, who had to leave field during first individual drills, looked gassed. Had been using an inhaler. Returned from locker room for some snaps, but later went back inside. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 13, 2022

Treylon Burks: limited on 1st day of Titans rookie camp. 1st rounder laboring quite a bit early in individuals, later pulled. Had ice placed on his neck off to the side. Returned for few snaps in team period, then was taken inside building. — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) May 13, 2022

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel, when asked about WR Treylon Burks leaving practice early, said he deferred to trainer Todd Toriscelli. "If he's out there tomorrow, we'll coach him up." — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 13, 2022

CB Roger McCreary

A quick peek at CB Roger McCreary (@Rogerjamez) at Friday’s @Titans rookie minicamp. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/tf1O0nnpBi — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 13, 2022

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis throws a very tight spiral. Has some exchange issues with center. Worked some on progressions. Pretty much what you expect for first day. #Titans pic.twitter.com/kznE6dm9KU — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 13, 2022

Here is your Malik Willis video, you vultures #Titans pic.twitter.com/FkiL5D4kQL — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) May 13, 2022

Malik Willis likes the work he got in on Day 1 of #Titans rookie camp pic.twitter.com/5ePKw334rm — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) May 13, 2022

It was an up and down day for QB Malik Willis at rookie camp. He showed the arm strength many times. Also threw high a few times and fumbled some snaps. Was only a shotgun guy at Liberty. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) May 13, 2022

Malik Willis comes just as advertised. Very raw,but at the end of the practice made two or three amazing throws, threading the needle into some tight windows. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) May 13, 2022

O-line had issues with false starts in rookie camp. Plus two fumbled exchanges by QB Malik Willis. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) May 13, 2022

Mike Vrabel said Malik Willis showed good poise after bouncing back from some bad throws and making good ones. Admitted there were a couple of botched snaps but said Willis and the center just met last night. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 13, 2022

RB Hassan Haskins

RB Rookie Hassan Haskins coming into your living room #Titans pic.twitter.com/J21hkaraVe — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) May 13, 2022

New #Titans RB Hasaan Haskins on the anticipation before his first day of practice. pic.twitter.com/69NzCxOKLD — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 13, 2022

.@H2_3125 on the impression he wants to make on his @Titans teammates at the start. pic.twitter.com/mK53c85hGc — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 13, 2022

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Chig Okonkwo said Malik Willis did a great job getting the offense in and out of the huddle. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 13, 2022

Chig Okonkwo on Mike Vrabel after day 1 of #Titans rookie minicamp: pic.twitter.com/vyt80jWn5z — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 13, 2022

WR Kyle Philips

Kyle Philips was the best player on first day of rookie minicamp. Made some impressive catches. Gets in and out of breaks quickly. Shifty. Everything you see on his UCLA tape. #Titans — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) May 13, 2022

Kyle Philips looked like he looked in UCLA tape. Shifty, adjusted to several passes. #Titans. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 13, 2022

DB Theo Jackson

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel on his initial impressions on @theo_jackson05: Very positive. Said he has a great attitude — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 13, 2022

#Titans HC on local player out of Overton HS and #VFL S Theo Jackson: pic.twitter.com/0mEmiZyO9M — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) May 13, 2022

LB Chance Campbell

Other players

A quick peek at former @Vol_Football and @CMU_Football QB Quinten Dormady,

competing on a tryout basis, at Friday’s @Titans rookie minicamp as @KingHenry_2 gets some work in on the 3rd field. 🚜 🎥 pic.twitter.com/rGCkbnKuuM — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) May 13, 2022

