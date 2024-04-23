Titans receiving interest for No. 7 pick but won’t move for certain players

As speculation about the Tennessee Titans trading back from the No. 7 overall pick has heated up in the last few months, the team has indeed received interest about their first-round selection.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon admitted that teams have inquired about the selection, which comes as no surprise with all teams doing their due diligence at this time of the year.

However, Carthon also stated that there are players who the Titans would stick and pick for, no matter what is offered.

“People are nosey,” Carthon joked, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “And I think we owe it to our organization, I owe it to coach Callahan and his staff to listen to all calls, no matter where they fall, just to see if it’s anything enticing, if it’s anything that’s going to blow us away to make us really want to trade back. But we’re just listening at this point.”

“Short answer: Yes,” Carthon replied when asked if there are players that would stop him from trading back.

Who those players are remains to be seen, but if I had to guess, the list would include Joe Alt, Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.

The only round the Titans don’t have a pick in is the third. When asked about getting back into that round, Carthon said the team is taking a wait-and-see approach.

“It’s easy to project trying to get back in or out of a round, but you’ve got to have partners,” Carthon said, per Paul Kuharsky. “And so we won’t know if we have a partner until we’re on the clock. Whenever we’re on the clock, we’re going to listen to see where the value is. Of course, you’d always like to add more draft picks if you can, but you’ve got to have a partner and it’s got to make sense.”

