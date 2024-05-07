Titans QB Will Levis reacts to signing of WR Tyler Boyd

Nobody is having a better offseason than Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, who has seen the team seriously beef up his supporting cast ahead of his second season in the NFL.

The Titans made yet another key addition in free agency on Tuesday, with the team reportedly signing veteran slot receiver Tyler Boyd to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.

The expectation is that Boyd will become the No. 3 option in the receivers room behind Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins, which also slides fellow wide receiver Treylon Burks down to No. 4, giving Tennessee far better depth than it had in 2023.

In the process, Levis is in a much better position to succeed than he was last season, especially when you consider the improvements Tennessee has also made to the offensive line, both in free agency and through the draft.

Here’s how Levis reacted to the move:

We should get our first look at Boyd on the practice field when the Titans take part in mandatory minicamp on June 4.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire