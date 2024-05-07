What Titans’ Tyler Boyd signing means for Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly adding wide receiver Tyler Boyd on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million in free agency, which is very bad news for both Kyle Philips and Treylon Burks.

Boyd, 29, is a slot specialist and very familiar with head coach Brian Callahan’s offense after playing in it for five season. He now becomes the favorite to be the No. 3 option in Tennessee’s wide receivers room behind DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley.

That knocks Burks down in the pecking order even farther and will limit his snaps considerably, assuming he stays in Nashville and isn’t traded, which now becomes much more possible.

It’s also disastrous for Philips’ chances of seeing playing time, as he’s a slot-only receiver. He may not even make the team at this point and will have to find other ways to contribute if he wants to, like with returning kicks.

However, we’ve already been down that road and it wasn’t good. It wouldn’t be at all shocking to see Philips traded, also, although it remains to be seen how interested teams will be in a player who hasn’t done much of anything over the past two years.

Burks is much more likely to draw interest, but neither he nor Philips will garner much in a deal. The Titans might be better off holding on to Burks specifically, just in case either Hopkins or Ridley gets hurt.

Whatever the case may be, both Burks and Philips are in much worse shape with the Titans than they were when they woke up this morning.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire