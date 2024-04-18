Titans NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Tennessee's draft picks for every round

After going 6-11 and missing the playoffs for a second straight year last season, the Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel as a new era in Tennessee gets underway. Former Bengals OC Brian Callahan was named the new head coach to take over an offense led by QB Will Levis (2nd round pick in 2023), who is the No. 1 QB following the departure of Ryan Tannehill.

This will be Ran Carthon's second draft as the Titans' GM. Earlier this year, he was given the additional title of executive vice president, giving Carthon oversight of all football operations. Tennessee has the 7th overall pick in this year's draft, their first top-10 pick since 2015, when they took WR Corey Davis at No. 5.

Tennessee does not have a third round pick this year - it was traded to Arizona at last year’s draft for the Titans to move up and select Will Levis 33rd overall.

Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 7

Round 2: No. 38

Round 4: No. 106

Round 5: No. 146 (from MIN through PHI)

Round 6: No. 182 (from TEN through PHI)

Round 7: No. 242 (from PHI)

Round 7: No. 252 (from KC)

