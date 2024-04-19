Titans’ NFL draft history with No. 242 overall pick

One of their seven selections in the 2024 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans own the No. 242 overall pick, which is their first of two selections in the seventh round.

The pick, which comes from the Philadelphia Eagles via the Ugo Amadi trade, has been owned by the franchise twice in its history.

The first selection came in 1967, when the Houston Oilers took running back Woody Campbell out of Northwestern in the AFL draft. Campbell actually had an impressive start to his career, earning an AFL All-Star nod after tallying 647 scrimmage yards (511 rushing) and six total scores.

Campbell would top his scrimmage yards from his rookie campaign in Year 2 (670) but saw his rushing yards drop a bit (436). He did, however, finish with a career-high six rushing scores.

In 1969, Campbell was deployed to Vietnam and served as a military policeman with the 1st Infantry Division. He would out-process from the Army in 1970 and resumed his career. He played in 18 more games over the final two seasons of his career before retiring after the 1971 season.

Following his retirement, Campbell became the first Black sportscaster in Houston, and he enjoyed a successful career as a mid-manager in several companies, including Control Data, Digital, Compaq, IBM and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

The first and only No. 242 overall pick in the Titans era was in 2009, when defensive back Nick Schommer was selected out of North Dakota State. He appeared in 13 games during his rookie campaign, recording three tackles. Schommer didn’t see a single snap in the NFL after that.

