Titans’ Jeffery Simmons to take part in fishing competition

If you’ve ever wanted to see a really big human being take part in a fishing competition, you’re in luck because Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is set to do just that.

Simmons is one of several NFL players taking part in the Sport Fishing Championship’s “The Catch”, which pairs players with professional anglers. Current free-agent running back Dalvin Cook took home the title with his duo in 2023 and will look to defend his crown in 2024.

Here’s more on the event, per the Sport Fishing Championship’s official website:

Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) today revealed its roster of participants in SFC’s The Catch, Powered by Verizon. The competition pairs top NFL players with SFC’s leading anglers in a made-for-TV special, which airs live Saturday, April 20 from 3-5pm ET on CBS Sports Network. Seven boats will launch from Pier Sixty-Six in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, in the final event of a three-day celebration to kick-off SFC’s 2024 season. The entire weekend will support the Coast Guard Foundation.

Other NFL players set to take part: RB Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints), DL Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles), CB James Bradberry (Eagles), DE Brian Burns (New York Giants), RB James Cook (Buffalo Bills), DL Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals), RB Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins), TE David Njoku (Cleveland Browns), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Giants), RB Rachaad White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), DL Quinnen Williams (New York Jets) and OLB Quincy Williams (Jets).

The roster for The Catch is officially set, headlined by these NFL stars. Which players do you want to see paired together?! #SFCTheCatch pic.twitter.com/U50Mr53Z1I — Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) (@TheSFC_official) April 16, 2024

The event will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will air live on CBS Sports Network on Saturday, April 20, from 3-5 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire