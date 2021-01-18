Titans’ Will Compton delivers on promise after Bills beat Ravens

After the Baltimore Ravens stomped and celebrated on the Tennessee Titans’ logo following the wild-card game in Nashville on January 10, linebacker Will Compton made a prediction and a promise.

His prediction was that the Ravens would not win the Super Bowl, and his promise was that when Baltimore gets eliminated, he would drop “Jordan crying faces” on the Ravens players who celebrated on the Titans’ logo.

“Ya know what? Listen, the Ravens are not winning the Super Bowl,” Compton said. “So, I’ll get to put Jordan crying faces on them chirping us on the logo on all of the players that did that and drop it when they lose.”

Well, Compton delivered on that promise after the Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Saturday night.

Does this erase the Titans’ loss to the Ravens? No, but it’s funny nonetheless and only adds to the enjoyment of seeing Baltimore’s season end early after knocking Tennessee out of the playoffs the week prior.

