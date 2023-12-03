Titans and Colts trade off unbelievable scores in consecutive plays; Colts walk it off 31-28 in OT

If there wasn't video evidence, it would be difficult to convince any reader about the events that happened Sunday in the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts' game actually occurred.

First, there was the blocked punt and touchdown return by Colts linebacker Grant Stuard.

That gave Indianapolis momentum and a 22-17 lead over Tennessee.

It didn't last long, though. The Colts decided to go for two following the touchdown, and the comedy of errors continued.

Quarterback Gardener Minshew threw a pass into heavy traffic, and defensive back Amani Hooker hauled it in with ease and booked it to the house. Now, Tennessee remained within a field goal of its AFC South rival.

That paid off big time as the Titans had to orchestrate a comeback to knot up the game. They could've gone ahead, but kicker Nick Folk missed the extra point following De'Andre Hopkins' touchdown.

Folk redeemed himself with a 46-yard field goal in overtime that gave Tennessee a 28-25 with 4:24 left. But that was just enough time for Minshew to also get some redemption of his own.

The Colts' signal-caller engineered a frenetic six-play, 68-yard touchdown drive in under two minutes that culminated with Michael Pittman Jr. catching the go-ahead score.

This game ended the way it started — chaotically — and Indianapolis walked it off 31-28 at Nissan Stadium.