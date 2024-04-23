What are Titans’ 2024 NFL draft picks worth on trade value chart?

When it comes to trading draft picks, something the Tennessee Titans could very well do in the 2024 NFL draft, the trade value chart is a good way to gauge just how good or bad a deal is.

The trade value chart originated with former Dallas Cowboys and Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson, who placed a number value on picks.

Since then, the chart has seen different iterations, but the latest and best comes from Rich Hill of Pats Pulpit, who factors in values for the compensatory picks handed out.

Here’s a look at the value for each of the Titans’ 2024 draft picks based on Hill’s model:

Round 1, Pick 7: 426

Round 2, Pick 38: 157

Round 4, Pick 106: 32

Round 5, Pick 146: 13

Round 6, Pick 182: 7

Round 7, Pick 242: 1

Round 7, Pick 252: 1

Total value: 637

The most talked about trade scenario for the Titans has been a move back from No. 7 overall in the first round. Based on the trade value chart, a team looking to move up to the Titans’ pick would have to offer selections that equal or are around a value of 426.

So, let’s say the New York Jets are looking to move up from No. 10 to No. 7. New York would have to give Tennessee its first (369) and third (67) for the trade to make sense.

Of course, the trade value chart does not factor in competition from multiple teams looking to move up that could increase the cost of such a deal. Still, you get the idea.

This is important to note because if the Titans are faced with a board that doesn’t have Joe Alt or one of the top-three receivers available, a trade back is very realistic.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire