Titan Up: Tennnessee selects Tulane’s Jha’Quan Jackson in the 6th round of the NFL Draft

METAIRIE, La. — For the second year in a row, the Tennessee Titans select a Tulane playmaker.

In 2023, it was running back Tyjae Spears.

In the 6th round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it was Spears’ old roommate, Jha’Quan Jackson.

Jackson missed four games in the 2023 season because of injury, but was a dynamic talent with the ball in his hands when on the field.

In 10 games, he recorded 26 catches for 469 yards with 4 touchdowns.

Jackson finished his Tulane career with 1,679 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns with 110 yards rushing and another score.

On special teams, the former Hahnville star averaged 23 yards per kick return with an 11.4 return average when fielding punts.

