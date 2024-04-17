[BBC]

So it comes down to the final five games.

And if you had to pick a quintet of matches most Luton fans would settle for these; Brentford, Wolves, Everton, West Ham and Fulham.

The Hatters will target the three home games but they believe they have solid chances in all five. After the inevitable defeat at Manchester City, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, celebrating his 400th appearance for the town, told us "we think we can win every single game we have left".

Luton probably need to win three as well as not lose to Everton. The injury situation is improving and Luton might even be able to call upon Sambi Lokonga, Gabe Osho and Teden Mengi on Saturday. They probably will not be able to last 90 minutes but any game-time would be excellent news for the run-in.

The Hatters will still have a host of key players missing but now is not the time to dwell on the injury misfortunes. The ones who are available and named in the squad have to front up and produce the goods if the club is to stay up.

For some of these this might be their last opportunity to play in the Premier League. For others, if they do not produce, it might be the last time they play at Kenilworth Road.

So the message should be show the world you are good enough to play in the top flight, that you belong in this company and at this club. Many have already stepped up now others need to follow.

In the heat of the battle, in these final five games, when it will surely come down to fine margins, have these players got the ability, nerve and mentality to make the right decisions at the key times?

Brentford are up first and those players will have the huge advantage of being backed by the Kenny faithful who, as ever, will be loud and hostile. The players then have to respond.

In these final five games it is time to stand up and be counted.

