What time is Purdue basketball's NCAA Final Four semifinal game against N.C. State?

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The NCAA Tournament Final Four is finally here for long-awaiting Boilermaker fans.

Purdue basketball's opponent Saturday is N.C. State at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Boilermakers advanced with an Elite 8 win over Tennessee last Sunday in Detroit. It's the first trip to the Final Four for Purdue since 1980. The winner advances to the national championship game Monday night against either UConn or Alabama.

Purdue center Zach Edey celebrates a play against Tennessee during the second half of the NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Elite 8 round at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Edey's 40 points helped the Boilermakers to a 72-66 win and their first Final Four since 1980.

Watch select 2024 NCAA Tournament games live with Fubo (free trial)

More: How Purdue basketball got to the Final Four by being a player-led operation

What channel is Purdue vs. N.C. State Saturday?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | (Fubo (free trial)

Purdue will tip off vs. N.C. State on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson (sideline).

Purdue vs. N.C. State start time

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 6:09 p.m. (EDT)

Purdue and N.C. State will play at 6:09 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Purdue vs. Utah State odds in March Madness

Spread: Purdue (-9.5)

Moneylines: Purdue (-450); N.C. State (+350)

Over/under: 145.5

More: 'One of the smartest people I’ve been around.' Inside the mind of Purdue coach Matt Painter

Purdue basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Purdue's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 16 Wisconsin 76, Purdue 75 (OT) (Big Ten Tournament semifinal) March 22 Purdue 78, Grambling 50 (NCAA Tournament) March 24 Purdue vs. Utah State (NCAA Tournament) March 29 Purdue 80, Gonzaga 68 (NCAA Tournament Sweet 16) March 31 Purdue 72, Tennessee 66 (NCAA Tournament Elite 8) April 6 Purdue vs. N.C. State (NCAA Tournament Final Four), 6:09 p.m.

N.C. State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Utah State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 16 N.C. State 84, North Carolina 76 (ACC Tournament championship) March 21 N.C. State 80, Texas Tech 67 (NCAA Tournament) March 23 N.C. State 79, Oakland 73 (NCAA Tournament) March 29 N.C. State 67, Marquette 58 (NCAA Tournament Sweet 16) March 31 N.C. State 76, Duke 64 (NCAA Tournament Elite 8) April 6 Purdue vs. N.C. State (NCAA Tournament Final Four), 6:09 p.m.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Purdue Basketball-NC State channel today: Time, TV for Final Four, odds