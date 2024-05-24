'All-time great' Taylor 'underappreciated' - Hearn

Josh Taylor’s accomplishments have been underappreciated and that could be because he is Scottish, according to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

In 2021 Taylor became the first UK fighter to become undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

The Scot faces Jack Catterall in an eagerly anticipated light-welterweight rematch in Leeds on Saturday.

“I think Josh, given his achievements, hasn't really got the credit he deserves,” Hearn told BBC Scotland. “Maybe that's because he's Scottish.

"We know he's very well-respected in Scotland and arguably the best fighter ever from Scotland, with Ken Buchanan, but we don't have a tendency as English to really get behind Scottish sportsmen and athletes, probably like we should.

“His achievements are quite incredible. He's one of the all-time greats - Scottish, British, whatever you want to call it.

“Respect his achievements, but they all go out the window on Saturday.”

'By far the biggest British fight of the year'

Hearn says the Taylor v Catterall showdown is “right up there” with the greatest domestic rivalries he has promoted.

Two years on from their controversial first bout, Hearn says it is all on the line for both fighters at the First Direct Arena.

“This is a great moment for British boxing, by far the biggest British fight of the year,” Hearn said.

“In terms of animosity, in terms of narrative, in terms of history, it's got it all. I think we'll get a great fight.

“Last time, it was a little bit cagey. This time it will be different. I think both guys will be looking to make a statement early.

“No one will want to leave it to the scorecards. I think we'll get a real fight of it.

“I don’t want to talk about careers on the line, but the reason I say that is because both guys want to be in the massive fights. Both guys want to be in world championship fights.

“If you lose this fight, you're going to be a long way away from that. So it's an absolute must-win for both sides.”

