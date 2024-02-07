What time is Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur? How to watch Abu Dhabi Open match

Emma Raducanu takes on Ons Jabeur at the Abu Dhabi Open with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Raducanu advanced to the last-16 as she breezed past world number 26 Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-1 on Monday, winning 10 of her final 11 games to book a meeting with three-time grand slam finalist Jabeur, the tournament’s second seed.

Former US Open champion Raducanu is playing in just her third tournament in eight months, having compiled a 3-2 record since returning from multiple wrist and ankle surgeries at the start of the season.

The 21-year-old fell at the second hurdle at both the Auckland International and the Australian Open, where she battled a stomach bug in her three-set defeat to Wafan Wang.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur?

Emma Raducanu’s match against Ons Jabeur is the fourth and final match scheduled on the Stadium Court at the Abu Dhabi Open. The day’s play gets underway at 9am GMT (UK time) - so Raducanu could therefore expect to face Jabeur at around 3pm GMT, although it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous matches.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports are the new broadcasting partner in the United Kingdom for both the ATP and WTA, and will be showing coverage of the Marseille event on Sky Sports Arena. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.