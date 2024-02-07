Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur LIVE: Score and updates from Abu Dhabi Open clash

Emma Raducanu is back in action at the Abu Dhabi Open (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu takes on Ons Jabeur at the Abu Dhabi Open this afternoon with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Raducanu advanced to the last 16 as she breezed past world No 26 Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-1 on Monday, winning 10 of her final 11 games to book a meeting with three-time grand slam finalist Jabeur, the tournament’s second seed.

Former US Open champion Raducanu is playing in just her third tournament in eight months, having compiled a 3-2 record since returning from multiple wrist and ankle surgeries at the start of the season.

The 21-year-old fell at the second hurdle at both the Auckland International and the Australian Open, where she battled a stomach bug in her three-set defeat to Wafan Wang.

Follow all the action from the last-16 clash below:

Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur - live updates

The clash is fourth on court, with an expected start time of around 4.30pm GMT

Raducanu 1-4 Jabeur

16:56 , Sonia Twigg

Jabeur keeps taking every chance on offer, and pulls it back to deuce with a great passing shot right into the corner that Raducanu just can’t get to.

She claims the advantage, but hits the ball into the net on her break point so it goes back to deuce.z

Jabeur forces a second break point, and again hits it into the net after some great movement and hard-hitting from Raducanu.

However the Tunisian secures a third break point with a cross-court forehand, and she does have the game when a backhand from Raducanu goes long.

Raducanu 1-3 Jabeur

16:48 , Sonia Twigg

Jabeur seems to be growing into this match, and claims the fourth game with some clever play.

It seems she is getting the crowd behind her as well.

Raducanu 1-2 Jabeur

16:43 , Sonia Twigg

Raducanu wins the first point of her second service game when Jabeur’s return goes long.

She has never beaten a top-10 player, despite having a grand slam title to her name, and quickly makes it 30-0.

Another missed return and Raducanu should be in sight of winning her first game in this match at 40-0, and she does hold.

Raducanu 0-2 Jabeur

16:41 , Sonia Twigg

Jabeur starts her service game with a tidy volley to go ahead, but Raducanu’s winner pulls it back to 15-all.

Jabeur pulls ahead with a great forehand passing shot, and backs it up with an ace.

However, a missed backhand down the line at 40-15 brings the British player back into it, but she has no answers to the final serve.

Raducanu 0-1 Jabeur

16:37 , Sonia Twigg

Raducanu wins the first point, but some good play from the baseline sees Jabeur level at 15-all.

The British player pulls ahead at 30-15 and then made is 40-15 with relative ease.

For a player who was ill in Australia and dealt with a host of injury problems over the last year, she is looking more herself in this match.

But she misses a volley to win the set and Jabeur takes it to deuce. Jabeur secures an advantage and wins the game.

Raducanu vs Jabeur

16:31 , Sonia Twigg

Raducanu will serve first against the former world number two

Raducanu vs Jabeur

16:31 , Sonia Twigg

The temperatures are dropping slightly in the desert of Abu Dhabi, and Raducanu is just warming up her serve...the match will get underway shortly

Raducanu vs Jabeur

16:29 , Sonia Twigg

This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA tour, but Jabeur goes in as the favourite, ranked as the second seed for the tournament.

Raducanu vs Jabeur

16:28 , Sonia Twigg

Raducanu and Jabeur are just warming up ahead of the highly-anticipated match.

Cirstea wins in straight stes

16:20 , Sonia Twigg

Cirstea said on court after the match: “This (waiting a long time to start) is one of the one of the hardest things in tennis, waiting around and warming up 2-3 times. I’m definitely very happy with the win tonight.”

Cirstea wins in straight stes

16:15 , Sonia Twigg

Cirstea is 5-1 up in the second set.

Sakkari managed to save one match point at 40-15, but could not do the same for the second and the Romanian has won in Abu Dhabi.

Cirstea nears victory

16:08 , Sonia Twigg

The Romanian is 4-1 up in the second set and could claim victory soon against the tournament number three seed.

Cirstea takes the first set

15:46 , Ben Fleming

The Romanian is motoring through her match against Sakkari having taken the first set 6-2 and already secured a break in the second.

Raducannu may well be on before we know it!

Raducanu still waiting

15:33 , Ben Fleming

The Brit is last on in today’s action but her match has been delayed after today’s earlier matches. Beatriz Haddad Maia came through her match against Magda Linette but that lasted a lengthy three hours and 44 minutes.

Sorona Cirstea currently leads Maria Sakkari 5-2 in the first set of the penultimate game before Jabeur and Raducannu take to the court.

Emma Raducanu was ‘throwing up in mouth’ during Australian Open defeat

15:19 , Luke Baker

Emma Raducanu struggled with a stomach bug during a marathon second-round loss to Wang Yafan at the Australian Open.

The former US Open champion, playing only her fourth match since returning from eight months out and three surgeries, had battled back strongly from a set and a break down to force a decider.

But Raducanu then began to show a lot of discomfort, clutching at her chest and abdomen before calling the trainer two games in.

She had her blood pressure checked and took some pills before resuming, and she battled hard to try to turn the match around but Wang held firm to win 6-4 4-6 6-4 after two hours and 55 minutes.

Emma Raducanu was ‘throwing up in mouth’ during Australian Open defeat

Andy Murray’s winless run continues with opening defeat in Marseille

15:01 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray’s miserable run continued with a first-round loss to Tomas Machac at the Open 13 Provence.

The 36-year-old’s 7-5 6-4 defeat by Czech Machac in Marseille was his sixth in a row dating back to October and means he has won only one of his last 10 matches.

Murray has admitted he is weighing up when to retire, but he railed against a suggestion he could be tarnishing his legacy by playing on, writing on X, formerly Twitter last week: “Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I’m not most people and my mind works differently. I won’t quit.”

Andy Murray’s winless run continues with opening defeat in Marseille

Emma Raducanu casts doubt on her availability for Britain’s BJK Cup tie in April

14:48 , Luke Baker

Emma Raducanu has cast doubt on her availability for Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup tie against France in April.

The former US Open champion has made only one senior appearance for her country, in a tie against the Czech Republic in 2022, missing the finals event later that year, last April’s defeat by France and November’s victory over Sweden because of her wrist problems.

GB captain Anne Keothavong was also unimpressed by Raducanu claiming she did not know when last year’s France tie was when asked about her possible participation.

Emma Raducanu casts doubt on her availability for Britain’s BJK Cup tie in April

Emma Raducanu overcomes slow start to storm past Marie Bouzkova in Abu Dhabi

14:35 , Luke Baker

Emma Raducanu breezed into the last 16 of the Abu Dhabi Open with a 6-4 6-1 win over world number 26 Marie Bouzkova.

Raducanu recovered from a slow start to win 10 of the last 11 games and seal a meeting with second seed Ons Jabeur in the next round.

It was another promising display from the 21-year-old, who had impressed in her first-round win over Shelby Rogers at last month’s Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu overcomes slow start to storm past Marie Bouzkova in Abu Dhabi

14:20 , Luke Baker

What time is Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur?

Emma Raducanu’s match against Ons Jabeur is the fourth and final match scheduled on the Stadium Court at the Abu Dhabi Open. The day’s play gets underway at 9am GMT (UK time) - so Raducanu could therefore expect to face Jabeur at around 4pm GMT, although it could be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous matches.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports are the new broadcasting partner in the United Kingdom for both the ATP and WTA, and will be showing coverage of the Marseille event on Sky Sports Arena. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur

13:51 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur from the Abu Dhabi Open.

Raducanu continues her injury comeback against second-seeded Jabeur in what should prove to be a fascinating test for the young Brit.

Stick with us for full live coverage