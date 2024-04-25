What time will Colts make 15th pick in 2024 NFL Draft?

The Indianapolis Colts hold the 15th overall selection in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Over the last two days, there has been speculation that the Colts could be looking to trade up, specifically for one of the top cornerbacks in this year’s draft. However, if they do end up staying put at pick 15, what time will the Colts make that selection?

With how the 2023 NFL Draft unfolded, the Colts could be making their selection around 10:00 PM ET. Last year, the NFL Draft X account announced the New York Jets’ selection of Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald at 10:01 PM ET.

With their first selection, the Colts have a few directions that they could go. As already mentioned, cornerback is widely considered their biggest need. Last season, there was inconsistent play from an inexperienced group, which resulted in too many big plays given up and not enough plays on the football being made.

Wide receiver is another need for the Colts to address as they look to add more playmaking, and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers could help in that regard as well if he were to fall to pick 15.

Lastly, edge rusher could be on the Colts’ radar in Round 1 as well. Although they ranked fifth in sacks last season, they also ranked 23rd in pressures. If they hope to replicate last season’s sack performance, the Colts will need to get after the quarterback more regularly.

On top of that, Dayo Odeyingbo and Kwity Paye are both free agents in 2025–that is, if the Colts do not pick up Paye’s fifth-year option. Alabama’s Dallas Turner, Florida State’s Jared Verse, and UCLA’s Laiatu Latu are the top edge rushers in this class.

If the Colts do have their eyes on either Terrion Arnold or Quinyon Mitchell, the two top cornerbacks in this class, a very strong offensive draft class, could help push either of those players down to the Colts at 15th overall. And the fact that this is a very strong receiver class could have the Colts looking to address a different position early on, knowing they can find help at receiver on Day 2.

“I will say this,” said GM Chris Ballard at his pre-draft press conference, “I do think you’re going to see a lot of offensive players taken early in the first round. I’m not saying it’s a weak defensive class, but it is a really strong offensive draft, especially at the top of it.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire