Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns cleared to return from torn meniscus ahead of playoffs

Karl-Anthony Towns should be able to rejoin the Minnesota Timberwolves in time for the playoffs after all.

The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that Towns, who underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus last month, had been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities. Though they didn’t give a specific date, Towns is “progressing toward his return to play.”

Towns hasn’t played since March 4, and he underwent surgery to repair his left knee just days later. The Timberwolves said at the time that he’d be out for at least a month recovering, but that they were hopeful he’d be back early in the postseason. Based on that timeline, and Tuesday's announcement, it sounds like everything in Towns' recovery has gone according to plan.

Towns has averaged 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season with the Timberwolves and was a huge part in what’s been their best season in two decades. He dropped a career-high 62 points in January, too, in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Timberwolves have four games left in the regular season, starting with a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. They are currently in first in the Western Conference standings, but they hold just a slight lead over the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota has been to the playoffs just three times since 2004, but it's failed to make it out of the first round each time. This season will be the third consecutive one that head coach Chris Finch has led them to the playoffs since he joined the franchise and replaced Ryan Saunders.

While the Timberwolves have held their own without Towns over the past month or so, his return will undoubtedly make a massive impact in the postseason. He might be just what they need to finally end their playoff drought.