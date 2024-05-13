Timberwolves, Nuggets tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (57-25, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nuggets -4.5; over/under is 207

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Denver Nuggets for game five of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 2-2. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 115-107 in the last meeting. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 35 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 44 points.

The Nuggets are 33-19 in conference play. Denver ranks second in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 109.6 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Timberwolves are 12-4 against Northwest Division teams. Minnesota scores 113.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Nuggets make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.0%). The Timberwolves average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 11.2 per game the Nuggets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is shooting 58.3% and averaging 26.4 points for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Edwards is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 108.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 109.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Reggie Jackson: day to day (calf), Jamal Murray: day to day (calf), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (abdominal).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Rudy Gobert: day to day (personal).

