Timberwolves coach Chris Finch leaves game in 4th quarter after collision with Mike Conley

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach hChris Finch calls times out during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) — Minnesota coach Chris Finch was helped off the court late in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night after colliding with Timberwolves guard Mike Conley.

Conley was trying to dribble down the sideline when he collided with a Suns player and ran into Finch, who appeared to injure his right knee as Conley tried to brace their fall. Finch grimaced and immediately grabbed his right knee.

He was down for a few minutes, surrounded by Minnesota players, coaches and staff, before slowly getting up and being assisted off the court.

Minnesota won 122-116 to sweep the first-round series.

