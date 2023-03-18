Tight end target Colton Heinrich: Auburn ‘felt like one big family’

Three-star tight end prospect Colton Heinrich made his first visit to Auburn on Friday and it is safe to say it left an impression on the Fort Lauderdale, Florida product.

He told Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover that the atmosphere at Auburn really stood out.

“I would say the people in the facility,” Heinrich told Caldwell. “I felt very welcome here. I really liked all of the coaches. Very welcoming, very friendly. The atmosphere of the kids in the team room, it felt like one big family and that’s something that stood out.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has over 30 scholarship offers with Auburn, Florida, Miami, and Tennessee in hot pursuit.

He is the No. 614 overall player and No. 25 tight end in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 86 player from Florida.

Auburn did not sign a high school tight end last year so the 2024 class will be Ben Aigamaua's first chance to bring a high school target to the Plains and Heinrich thinks he can be that player.

“They want me,” Heinrich said. “They want to see me in Auburn colors. They want to get me back up here for an OV. As of now, I think so (it’s a possibility).”

