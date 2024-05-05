Tigers try to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Yankees

Detroit Tigers (18-15, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (22-13, second in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-0, 1.72 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -125, Tigers +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers visit the New York Yankees looking to break a three-game road slide.

New York has gone 10-5 in home games and 22-13 overall. The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.02.

Detroit is 18-15 overall and 10-6 on the road. The Tigers have gone 11-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 12-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mark Canha has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .255 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 14-for-38 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.93 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Tigers: Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.