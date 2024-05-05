Tigers’ Tomlin, Memphian Murrell earn G-Leauge Elite camp invite

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tiger forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin is named one of 44 players invited to this year’s NBA G-League Elite camp.

Tomlin transferred to Memphis from Kansas State in January and in 21 games he made 12 starts and averaged 14 points while shooting 59.6 percent from the field.

Along with Tomlin, Memphian, and former Ole Miss Rebel, Matthew Murrell has also been invited to the G-League Elite camp.

In his fifth season in Oxford, Murrell started all 32 games for the Rebels. He led the team in scoring averaging 16.2 points per game and finished with a team high in steals with 50 on the season.

the G-League Elite camp is a two-day event beginning on May 11th.

