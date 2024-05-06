Tigers show off new ‘Motor City’ alternate uniforms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After waiting their turn for several years, Tigers fans have their first peek at the franchise’s City Connect uniforms.

Nike and the Tigers showed off the uniforms on Monday, leaning into Detroit’s “Motor City” history.

“The City Connect uniforms represent Detroit’s unique combination of muscle and innovation and pay homage to the city that put the world on wheels,” Ryan Gustafson, president and CEO of Ilitch Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement. “Above all, the uniforms are symbolic of the revitalization and exciting future ahead for the Tigers and our great city.”

The Detroit Tigers’ “City Connect” uniforms include a special patch that includes Detroit’s 313 area code designed to look like the Woodward Avenue M-1 street signs. (Courtesy Detroit Tigers)

The new design features the traditional Tigers dark blue highlighted with a tire-tread pattern of “electric blue” and “Motor City” written across the front.

The uniforms also include several small touches that pay homage to both the team and their city. A patch with Detroit’s 313 area code highlights the No. 1 to resemble an M-1 road sign for Woodward Avenue.

Each jersey is marked with the VIN: “190135456884” — which is the year the team was founded and the two digits of each of the Tigers’ four World Series Championships.

The Detroit Tigers’ “City Connect” uniforms include a VIN inside the collar in homage to the club and the city’s Motor City history. (Courtesy Detroit Tigers)

The Tigers will debut the uniforms on Friday for their home showdown against the Astros. They will wear them again on Saturday and for every Friday home game for the remainder of the season.

Twenty of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams already have City Connect uniforms. Nine more designs will be released this year, including a second set for the Los Angeles Dodgers — the first team with two City Connect looks.

The New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics will be the only teams without them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.