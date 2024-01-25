Tigers hosting top-100 Louisiana cornerback for a visit this weekend

While LSU hasn’t officially closed the book on the 2024 signing class, the recruiting staff is beginning to turn its attention to 2025, where the Tigers currently have the nation’s No. 2 class.

It could get even better in the coming weeks and months as LSU remains in the mix for a number of top players. One of them comes from the Tigers’ backyard, and he’ll be on campus for a visit this weekend.

Four-star Westgate (New Iberia) cornerback Jaboree Antoine announced on Twitter/X that he will be heading to Baton Rouge to take a visit on Saturday. He was also at LSU for an unofficial visit on Sept. 9.

Antoine currently ranks as the No. 52 player nationally and No. 3 prospect in the state of Louisiana. There are no Crystal Ball projections for him at this moment, but the Tigers are a 46.7% favorite to land him according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

