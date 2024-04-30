Tigers host the Cardinals to start 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (13-15, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (16-12, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (2-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -114, Cardinals -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the St. Louis Cardinals to open a three-game series.

Detroit is 16-12 overall and 6-8 in home games. The Tigers have gone 8-4 in games decided by one run.

St. Louis has a 13-15 record overall and an 8-8 record in road games. The Cardinals are 6-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene ranks second on the Tigers with 10 extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and five home runs). Mark Canha is 13-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .229 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 10-for-34 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: day-to-day (rib), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin), Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.