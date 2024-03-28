Tigers make the final 12 for top 50 Georgia linebacker Tavion Wallace

The LSU Tigers and coach Brian Kelly are off to a red-hot start on the recruiting trail in the 2025 cycle, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Now, they’re also looking to add some elite defensive talent.

The Tigers made the top 12 for four-star Wayne County (Jesup, Ga.) linebacker Tavion Wallace, which was first reported on Thursday by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Joining LSU in Wallace’s top 12 are Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Florida State, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina and Arkansas.

Wallace took a trip to Baton Rouge earlier this month, and he’s had positive things to say about LSU in the past.

“Other than Florida, LSU’s been my dream school coming up,” he said in Feburary, per On3. Then when I went to their game, they played Georgia State — it wasn’t really a big game, but the environment and everything around, Louisiana…it gets crazy down there.

“The coaching staff, when I talk with Coach (Brian) Kelly, it was really all the things he said, ‘it’s bigger than football.’ All the coaching staff, it wasn’t just football they talked about, they talked about life and everything. Family, they were big on family, so that’s what really put them up there.”

NEWS: Elite 2025 LB Tavion Wallace is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 220 LB from Jesup, GA is ranked as the No. 2 LB in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ILwumpkhjT pic.twitter.com/8xmGWYtVL1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 28, 2024

Wallace ranks as the No. 44 player nationally and the No. 4 linebacker, per On3. He holds a Crystal Ball projection in favor of Florida State, and the Seminoles are a heavy favorite to land him at 83.9% per On3.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire