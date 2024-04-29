Tigers-Cardinals game at Comerica Park postponed due to bad weather

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Due to some scattered storms in southeast Michigan, Monday's Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals game at Comerica Park has been postponed to Tuesday.

The Cardinals are in Detroit to play a three-game series, which concludes on Wednesday.

The Tigers will still play the Cardinals on Tuesday, at 3:40 p.m. The postponed game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Tuesday, starting about 40 minutes after the end of game one, according to a news release from the team.

"The only tickets valid for Tuesday’s straight doubleheader will be those for Tuesday’s originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game. Fans with paid tickets for tonight’s postponed game may exchange their tickets for Tuesday’s doubleheader or for any future 2024 regular season game of similar value," according to the release.

Further details about the Rainout and Game Time Change Policy can be found at tigers.com/rainout.

The Michigan State University night initially planned for Monday's game has also been moved to Tuesday. Ticket holders of the MSU package will receive further information from a Tigers Ticket Sales representative.

Tuesday is the season's first Bark in the Park event at Comerica Park, where fans can watch the game with their dogs. Special ticket packages can be purchased at tigers.com/theme; they include admission, a unique reversible bandana, and a contribution to the Michigan Humane Society.

The games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit, 97.1 The Ticket, and the Tigers Radio Network.