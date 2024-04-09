Tiger Woods talks about love for golf, chance of winning ahead of 26th Masters appearance

Tiger Woods has been a professional golfer for nearly 30 years, but he hasn’t grown tired of the tough drives and tense putts.

“I love golf,” he said Tuesday when asked what motivates him to keep going. “I love preparing, I love competing and I love that feeling when everything’s on fire with a chance to win.”

The press conference came ahead of Woods’ 26th appearance at the Masters, which begins Thursday.

Tiger was asked what gets him out of bed and keeps him motivated professionally.



Tiger Woods’ Masters wins

Woods, now 48, last won the Masters in 2019.

That victory mesmerized sports fans around the world, since it came after a series of injuries and personal dramas.

Woods also won the Masters, which is one of professional golf’s four majors, in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005, according to the tournament website.

He’s competed in the Masters 25 times — this year will be his 26th appearance — and made the cut 24 times.

“To have won here my first major as a pro, hugging my dad as you saw, and then full circle in ‘19 to hug my son ... It has meant a lot to my family. It has meant a lot to me,” Woods said Tuesday.

Could Tiger Woods win the Masters?

Woods is not one of the favorites to win the Masters this year.

Bettors are instead focused on world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, perennial favorite Rory McIlroy and 2023 champion Jon Rahm, among others, according to CBS Sports.

But Woods said Tuesday that people shouldn’t count him out.

“If everything comes together, I think I can get one more,” he said.

When will Tiger Woods retire?

Ahead of Woods’ comments on Tuesday, many had been predicting a bad weekend for the golf superstar.

Notah Begay III, a golf analyst for NBC Sports, told reporters last week that Woods is dealing with health issues related to a 2021 car accident that will affect his play at the Masters.

“He’s trying to formulate a strategy and approach that he can work within given the constraints that he’s presented with — and he’s got some constraints,” Begay said, according to ESPN. “He’s got zero mobility in that left ankle and really has low-back challenges now, which he knew he was going to have.”

Since the car accident, Woods has played in just six tournaments. He withdrew from or missed the cut at four of those events, per ESPN.

“He can play the golf. We always knew the question was going to be ‘Can he walk the 72 (holes)?’ That’s still up in the air,” Begay said.

How to watch the Masters

The Masters will air on ESPN and CBS and stream on ESPN+ and Paramount+, according to Golf.com.

Thursday, April 11: 1-5:30 p.m. MDT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Friday, April 12: 1-5:30 p.m. MDT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Saturday, April 13: 1-6 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Sunday, April 14: Noon-5 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Woods will tee off at 11:24 a.m. MDT on Thursday. He’ll be playing alongside Max Homa and Jason Day, according to the tournament website.