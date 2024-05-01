Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red Launches First Apparel Collection

Tiger Woods only played a pair of PGA Tour events during the first four months of 2024, but the 15-time major champion has been busy off the course with his new brand, Sun Day Red. On Wednesday, the company launched its initial release of apparel offerings that include shirts, hoodies, shorts, pants and hats.

In February, Woods announced plans for Sun Day Red in conjunction with TaylorMade. It is a separate brand and business for TaylorMade, which has been Woods’ club sponsor since 2017. Woods played last month in Sun Day Red at the Masters, where he made the cut for a record 24th straight time.

The new brand was hatched after Woods and Nike split following 27 years together that marked one of the most iconic brand-athlete pairings.

Sun Day Red is marketed as “athluxury,” which can “seamlessly transition to any destination that may be ventured,” according to an announcement on the new products. Most tees cost $70, while hoodies run $150 and pants $165.

“Every detail has been meticulously designed, prioritizing the athlete first at every step, resulting in a collection that exceeds the highest standards,” Woods said in a statement.

The products are initially only available on the brand’s website in the U.S. and Canada. In time, it is expected to be offered at retail and in certain markets outside of North America with offerings that will also include footwear and lines for women and kids.

Injuries and surgeries have slowed Woods, and he has played only seven official PGA Tour events over the last three-and-a-half years. Despite the inactivity, he remains popular with fans and sponsors and finished 14th among the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2023 with $77.2 million, including $65 million off the course from endorsements, and $12 million as part of the tour’s Player Impact Program.

(This story has been corrected in the fourth paragraph; Sun Day Red is marketed as “athluxury,” not “athleisure.”)

