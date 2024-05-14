Tiger Woods sports a goatee at the PGA Championship: Conscious decision or laziness?

We haven’t seen Tiger Woods with facial hair much, save for Mac Daddy Santa.

But now, we’ve got Tiger with a goatee this week as he prepares to play in the second golf major of the year: the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

More: How has Tiger Woods fared at Valhalla Golf Club? Here’s a look at the two times he’s competed there

When asked by a reporter if it was just laziness in terms of shaving, he replied, “I’m definitely lazy. I cut myself this morning trying to trim it up, so it is what it is.”

“I’m definitely lazy” – Tiger Woods on his goatee 😂 pic.twitter.com/f3AMHMHX2A — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) May 14, 2024

Woods, who has 82 PGA Tour victories — included in that tally is 15 major championships, four of them being PGAs — won the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla but missed two other significant events at the course.

He didn’t play in the 1996 PGA Championship, which was held in early August; Woods didn’t turn professional until later that month, making his PGA Tour debut Aug. 29, 1996, at the Greater Milwaukee Open.

Then there was the 2008 Ryder Cup, remembered for the U.S. ending its three-match losing streak to Team Europe. Woods wasn’t part of the festivities, as he was home recovering from knee surgery — on the heels of his stirring U.S. Open win over Rocco Mediate in a Monday playoff that went 19 holes at Torrey Pines.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek