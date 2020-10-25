Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to play in same group for 38th time at Zozo Championship

Todd Kelly

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are mostly having a ho-hum week at the Zozo Championship but they’re giving golf fans a nice little treat on Sunday.

As Justin Ray of the 15th Club points out, Tiger and Phil will be grouped in a PGA Tour round for the 38th time in the final round at Sherwood Country Club.

That ties Mickelson with Ernie Els for most rounds played with the Big Cat all-time.

They’re going off in threesomes this week at the Zozo, and playing split tees, so the Tiger/Phil group heads out off the 10th tee at 2:28 p.m. ET, 11:28 local time.

As for the third member of the group?


That would be Adam Long, giving this group a combined 127 career PGA Tour victories: 82 for Tiger, 44 for Phil and Long’s 2019 Desert Classic title.

Tiger and Phil are also 1-2 on the Tour’s all-time money list, with Long checking in at No. 349.

