Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to play in same group for 38th time at Zozo Championship

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are mostly having a ho-hum week at the Zozo Championship but they’re giving golf fans a nice little treat on Sunday.
As Justin Ray of the 15th Club points out, Tiger and Phil will be grouped in a PGA Tour round for the 38th time in the final round at Sherwood Country Club.
That ties Mickelson with Ernie Els for most rounds played with the Big Cat all-time.
- Ernie Els (38)
- Phil Mickelson (38)
- Vijay Singh (32)
- Mark O’Meara (27)
- Jim Furyk (26)
They’re going off in threesomes this week at the Zozo, and playing split tees, so the Tiger/Phil group heads out off the 10th tee at 2:28 p.m. ET, 11:28 local time.
As for the third member of the group?
Not sure exactly how many combined wins in this group but it’s a lot, plus one. @PGATOUR @zozo pic.twitter.com/OJuTC3FGPC
— Adam Long (@aLongShot) October 25, 2020
That would be Adam Long, giving this group a combined 127 career PGA Tour victories: 82 for Tiger, 44 for Phil and Long’s 2019 Desert Classic title.
Tiger and Phil are also 1-2 on the Tour’s all-time money list, with Long checking in at No. 349.
