'Tiger Woods is not the player he was, back Rory McIlroy for the Masters', says Padraig Harrington

A “B” will not do it for Tiger Woods anymore, but if you want to make a few quid then Rory McIlroy must be backed to don a historic green jacket in the next two years. These are the thoughts of Europe Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington as Masters week dawns.

Of course, it will be Woods who will command the spotlight more than any other as Tiger returns to his natural habitat to try once more to resume the major trail and as ever with this one-man blockbuster there is a fresh twist in his tale.

We have entered a new Woods chapter, now that the shock and awe of seeing him simply competing once more has subsided. Last year, it felt surreal that the world of golf was even talking about the potential of Woods – the icon who many thought was finished following four back surgeries – winning at Augusta for a fifth time. At that stage the possibilities of his sporting resurrection seemed endless.

And, indeed, the comeback has been remarkable, as the 43-year-old has risen from outside the world’s top 1,100 into the top 15, winning for the first time in five years along the way, as well as finishing in the top six in the last two majors. Yet as the disbelief in his return has dissipated, realism has barged its way into the fairytale and there is a burgeoning understanding of exactly where Woods needs to be.

“Look, Tiger is well capable of winning majors again and he proved that at the Open [where he finished sixth] and at the [US] PGA [where he finished second],” Harrington said. “And I do think that he plays better under the pressure of a major and that he has an edge at Augusta. But it’s pretty straightforward to me. Back in the day the most famous statement about Tiger Woods was that he could win with his B-game – now he can only win with his A-game. Tiger is not the player he was 15 years ago and you might say that his A-game now was his B-game back then.”

Yes, it is tough to envisage Woods showing up in Georgia with his best in tap, certainly when it comes to his putting. If all of those three-jabs at the LA Open in February – a career-worst six in all – linger heavily in the mind then even weightier is the four-footer at the WGC Match Play last weekend. It was on the 18th and it was to survive against Dane Lucas Bjerregaard. Woods never, ever misses those. He missed. And the question marks came tumbling from the sky.

On Thursday, Woods revealed that his own personal green-keeping staff had been double-cutting and double-rolling the putting surfaces at his practice facilities at his Florida mansion to ensure he is ready for those ultra-slick Augusta slopes and if he can rediscover his touch, he could prevail. But it remains a stretch to envisage him lifting a Masters title for the first time in 14 years.

Saying that, at the Match Play, Woods humbled the outright favourite. Rory McIlroy appeared worryingly submitted in that last-16 defeat and the manner in which he stormed away afterwards suggested that his mission to take the emotion out of his game has not yet been entirely successful. His many admirers will pray that was a mere blip, because otherwise his build-up has been close to ideal.

This will be the 29-year-old’s fifth attempt at becoming just the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam and his consistent brilliance this season – with a win at The Players and five top-sixes in the six strokeplay events he has played thus far in 2019 – screams that he is in prime form finally to notch off the major for which he always appeared born.

“I definitely think it is the best he’s played since 2014 [when he won two majors],” Harrington said. “Rory appears exceptionally comfortable with his game and his attitude has been strong and I wouldn’t worry about his so-called ‘major drought’. I know there’s a certain amount of pressure to complete the grand slam but, I think he’ll have a good balance and idea of what he needs to do to be prepared.”

Harrington anticipates McIlroy having joined Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in that exclusive club by the time he tees it up against America at Whistling Straits in 18 months time. “Is Rory odds-on to do it by then? I’d say he’s definitely an even money bet,“ Harrington said. “If you give him two chances in this form, and he carried it into two Masters then you’d expect him to win one of them.”