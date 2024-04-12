Tiger Woods makes the Masters cut, and he's looking to 'win the golf tournament'

Tiger Woods hits from the fourth tee during the second round the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Tiger Woods stood at the edge of the 18th green at Augusta National, turned away from a mighty gust and cupped his hands to his head to hold onto his hat. The blast created a mini-sandstorm that pelted the gallery of patrons like a million pinpricks.

It was that kind of afternoon Friday, when the skies were almost cloudless but strong winds had the flags snapping and Georgia pines swaying.

As for Woods, he was a familiar force of nature.

He’s not leading this storied tournament, which he has won five times, but his even-par 72 meant he safely made his record 24th consecutive Masters cut. That’s one better than legends Fred Couples and Gary Player with whom he had shared the record.

“As soon as I'm done with you guys text Freddy and give him a little needle,” Woods told a cluster of reporters after his round.

Although he’s 48 and five years removed from his last victory in a major — his up-from-the-ashes classic in the 2019 Masters — Woods has more in mind than simply making the cut. He started Friday by playing the final five holes of his opening round, as Thursday’s weather-delayed rounds were postponed for darkness.

He said making the cut “means I have a chance going into the weekend. I'm here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament. I don't know if they're all going to finish today, but I'm done. I got my two rounds in. Just need some food and some caffeine, and I'll be good to go.”

Collin Morikawa challenging

Collin Morikawa hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round the Masters on Friday. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa birdied two of the last three holes and shot a 70, one better than his opening round. He’s squarely in the mix at three under.

Morikawa finished at minus-4 in the past two Masters, good for 10th last year and fifth in 2022.

“Look, this is exactly where I'd want to be,” said Morikawa, who grew up in La Cañada Flintridge. “Obviously I'd rather be a little lower and closer to the lead, but for right now after I've been playing the past kind of month, I'm very, very happy. It feels like I have control of the golf ball, and that's the biggest thing. My irons have been holding me back, and normally that's not the case. It's kind of nice to just hit some quality golf shots.”

Max Homa shines

It was a great day for Max Homa, who followed a 67 in the first round with a 71 in the second, and he narrowly averted clocking himself with his own club.

He lost his grip on his tee shot on No. 3 and the club flipped in his hands, the head of the driver nearly catching him in the face.

“Yeah, it was a terrible swing,” said Homa, who wound up making par on the hole. “Bad focus. And every once in a while, I let go of the club. I didn't intend to, but I thought it looked about as bad as it probably could, but I was glad the club didn't touch the ground. That felt quite nice.”

Like Morikawa, Homa grew up in Southern California (Valencia High) and played at the University of California.

Bryson DeChambeau in control

After shooting a 65 on Thursday to lead the tournament Bryson DeChambeau talked about how he’s playing with more control these days, and not relying as much on power. But he hit a 395-yard drive Friday, the longest on the 17th hole in Masters history.





