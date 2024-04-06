Tiger Stadium ranked as one of most accessible US sports venues, study shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new study showed that Tiger Stadium was ranked among the most accessible sports venues in the United States.

The study, performed by Casino.com, analyzed various factors including the number of accessible seating areas, number of accessible parking lots, shuttle bus availability, walking distance from closest transport station/stop, wheelchair rental availability, closed captioning, sign language interpretation, accessible restrooms and number of elevators.

The various factors were used to determine a ranking system to create an accessibility score out of 10, according to the study.

Tiger Stadium celebrates 100th year with new upgrades

Tiger Stadium was ranked as the No. 7 most accessible sports venue in the U.S. Tiger Stadium received an accessibility score of 7.11 out of 10.

According to the study, the home of LSU Football has four accessible seating areas for fans, shuttle bus services, wheelchair rentals and accessible restrooms.

Check out the top 10 most accessible sports venues in the U.S., according to the study:

1. AT&T Stadium: Arlington, Texas

2. Michigan Stadium: Ann Arbor, Michigan

3. Rose Bowl: Pasadena, California

4. Cotton Bowl: Dallas, Texas

5. Ohio Stadium: Columbus, Ohio

6. Camp Randall Stadium: Madison, Wisconsin

7. Tiger Stadium: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

8. MetLife Stadium: East Rutherford, New Jersey

9. Darrell K Royal Stadium: Austin, Texas

10. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: Kansas City, Missouri

