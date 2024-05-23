Tickle signs new four-year deal with Wigan

Sam Tickle kept 18 clean sheets in 52 appearances for Wigan Athletic in the 2023-24 season [Rex Features]

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle has signed a new four-year deal to remain with the League One club until the summer of 2028.

The 22-year-old England Under-21 international came through the Latics' academy and made his debut in October 2021.

He had a breakthrough campaign in the 2023-24 season, with 18 clean sheets in 52 appearances in all competitions.

“His attitude - both on and off the field - has been exemplary," manager Shaun Maloney said.

“Sam is an outstanding young talent and we’re looking forward to working with him over the next few years to help continue his development."

Tickle capped off a fine campaign by being named the club's player of the year, in addition to his efforts with England U21s.

He won his first cap against Luxembourg in March, keeping a clean sheet in their 7-0 victory.

Sporting director Gregor Rioch added: “He’s a phenomenal goalkeeper with the potential and desire to play at the very top, and we’re delighted that he’s committed his long-term future with us.”