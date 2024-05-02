Tickets for Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction sell out shortly after going on sale

Even in retirement, Tom Brady managed to sell out Gillette Stadium one last time.

Limited tickets for Tom Brady’s induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame sold out early Thursday afternoon, a short time after going on sale, a spokesperson with the team told Boston 25 News.

Tickets for the three-time NFL MVP and seven-time Super Bowl champion’s enshrinement went on sale at noon.

Brady will become the 35th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12 but will be the first to be inducted with a grand ceremony inside Gillette Stadium. NBC Sunday Night Football’s Mike Torico will host the ceremony expected to feature former Patriots and guests from Brady’s unprecedented run of success in Foxboro.

Brady, who holds every prominent passing record in Patriots history, is also the first player to have the traditional four-year waiting period waived for him.

The MBTA Commuter Rail will provide a special, round-trip train to Gillette for the event. The train will leave South Station at 4:15 p.m. and arrive at Foxboro Station at 5:15 p.m. The train will leave Gillette 30 minutes after the event.

Brady spent two decades with the Patriots, leading New England to six Super Bowl championships, nine AFC Conference crowns, 17 AFC East division titles, and earned three NFL MVP Awards.

He finished his career as the most accomplished player in NFL history with 251 wins, 15 Pro Bowl berths, seven Super Bowl wins, 7,753 completions, 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdown passes.

Brady’s induction is scheduled to take place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

