Tickets to Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever debut more than double NBA playoff courtside seats
If you build it, they will come. Or, in this case, if you draft her, they will buy tickets to every game. The Indiana Fever took Caitlin Clark at No. 1 in the WNBA draft and are already seeing her transcendent ability across all things.
At Iowa, Caitlin Clark took ticket prices to new heights. Every road game was a sellout, secondary markets saw tickets constantly over $400, and fans couldn’t get enough of her. The same thing is happening in the WNBA.
The Indiana Fever are seeing courtside seats for her debut going for nearly $2,500. In and of itself, that is an astronomical number. To put it into perspective, the Indiana Pacers are firmly in the NBA playoffs at this moment as a projected No. 6 seed with a 47-35 record. Those are selling at $1,220.
Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever debut is selling for more than double that of an NBA courtside seat at a playoff game. That is transcendent.
The Caitlin Clark effect in Indianapolis:
Courtside tickets to her Fever debut cost double compared to Pacers playoff tickets, per @gametime.
Fever courtside seats = $2,453
Pacers courtside seats = $1,220
Clark is becoming one of the biggest draws in sports. pic.twitter.com/O50uAqEOav
— Evan Sidery (@esidery) April 17, 2024
It doesn’t stop there, either. Clark is part of a surge in ticket prices across the WNBA and is leading the way paving this new path. Per Forbes, the Fever’s matchup with the Minnesota Lynx is seeing tickets go for $615.
Forbes has also discovered that the Indiana Fever are a player in each of the ten most expensive games this season. So, if you draft her, the fans are certain to come.
Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.
Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7