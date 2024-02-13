Ticket prices to see Caitlin Clark go for NCAA women's scoring record near record levels

The demand to see Caitlin Clark this season has been high, but as she goes for the NCAA women's scoring record in her next game, ticket prices to see the historic achievement are reaching near-record levels.

Tickets to see No. 4 Iowa host Michigan on Thursday night has an average purchase price of $387, which is the second-most expensive women's basketball game of all-time − college or WNBA − according to TickPick. But the average purchase price in the past week has been $521, showing how much the demand has risen as Clark nears the record.

The get-in price for the game is $426 as of Tuesday afternoon. On StubHub, courtside tickets could be purchased for $13,669 each with fees.

While Clark potentially rewriting the history books isn't the top ticket price all-time, her and the Hawkeyes still own the most expensive women's basketball game of all time. The regular season finale at home against Ohio State, which is Clark's senior night, has an average purchase price of $517. The get-in price for that game on TickPick is $557.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is closing in on the NCAA women's basketball scoring record.

It's no surprise it cost hundreds of dollars to see Clark likely break Kelsey Plum's record of 3,527 career points, as it hasn't been cheap to see the superstar in action this season. Home games at Carver Hawkeye Arena have been sold out, and the same nearly goes for road games. The past four road contests for Iowa have been sellouts, and the last two road games of the season are already sold out. Tickets on the secondary market for the last two road games at Indiana and Minnesota are at least $100.

Iowa will hope to get a win if Clark breaks the record, with the Hawkeyes coming off an 82-79 upset loss at Nebraska on Sunday. Tip off for Thursday night is slated for 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

