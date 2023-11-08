'Ticked off' Greg Schiano responds to report of Rutgers football sharing Michigan signs

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano on Wednesday responded to reports that the Scarlet Knights shared Michigan’s defensive signals with Purdue ahead of the 2022 Big Ten championship game.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the Wolverines, who are under investigation for sign stealing via in-person advance scouting, presented the Big Ten with documents indicating Purdue also received Michigan's offensive signs from Ohio State ahead of the title game.

Schiano said his focus is preparing for his team’s game at Iowa on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

“Look I’m getting ready to go play the 22nd-ranked team in the country, at their place,” Schiano said. “They are, I think 12-3 in their last 15 games, they’re 15-1 in the month of November. I can tell you that I’m very confident with the way we handle our business. I’m not going to get into specifics on something that is not my issue. Let the people handle it whose issue it is.”

Schiano, though, did express frustration that Rutgers has now been swept up in the scandal.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano watches from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

“Quite honestly I’m a little bit ticked off that we have to talk about this,” Schiano said. “This is not our problem.”

NCAA rules prohibit off-campus scouting ahead of games – which Michigan is accused of – but not deciphering signals within games.

According to ESPN, it’s unclear whether sharing signals violates NCAA rules.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: Greg Schiano responds to reports of sign sharing