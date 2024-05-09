Thursday's White Sox-Guardians game will start in a rain delay
Thursday's White Sox-Guardians game will start in a rain delay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The White Sox-Guardians game slated to start at 6:40 p.m. will begin in a rain delay, the team announced.
Estimated start time for the first pitch is now 7:25 p.m.
Estimated first pitch time is 7:25
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 9, 2024
Check back to this story for more updates
Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.