Thursday's White Sox-Guardians game will start in a rain delay

Thursday's White Sox-Guardians game will start in a rain delay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox-Guardians game slated to start at 6:40 p.m. will begin in a rain delay, the team announced.

Estimated start time for the first pitch is now 7:25 p.m.

Check back to this story for more updates

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.