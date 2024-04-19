Thursday's prep highlights | Centennial's Goodreau strikes out 15 in win

Apr. 19—In baseball

Arcola 14, Tri-County 1. Three different Tri-County players got a hit, but it wasn't nearly enough in Thursday's Lincoln Prairie Conference loss to Arcola. Justin Robertson was 1 of 2 to lead the Titans at the plate, while Kahle Lee took the loss for after giving up five runs — just one earned — on three hits and five walks in 1 2/3 innings.

Armstrong-Potomac 7, Rantoul 1. Armstrong-Potomac hit the 10-win mark on the season with Thursday's nonconference road win at Rantoul. The Trojans and Eagles played four scoreless innings before A-P scored three runs in the top of the fifth and four more int he top of the seventh. Nathan Rogers went 1 of 2 with three RBI at the top of the Trojans' lineup, while Colton Murphy was perfect at the plate going 3 of 3 with two runs scored. Holden Cargo singled and drove in Rantoul's only run in the sixth inning.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 12, Heritage 1. Big innings bookended Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Heritage, with the Knights jumping out to an early lead with a four-run first and capping the run-shortened victory with a five-run fifth. Kody Burdick and Lucas Butcher supplied a spark at the bottom of the ALAH lineup. Burdick finished 3 of 3 with a double and three RBI, while Butcher also had three hits in four at-bats. Connor Nettles got the win after giving up an unearned run and striking out four in four innings.

Champaign Central 9, Bloomington 5. Six different Champaign Central batters had at least two hits in Thursday's Big 12 Conference win against Bloomington. Charlie Hobbs led the way for the Maroons going 3 of 4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBI. Luke McClure was also 2 of 4 with a triple and two RBI. Patrick Kennedy was the beneficiary of the solid offensive support, getting the win after allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks to go with four strikeouts in five innings.

Mahomet-Seymour 10, St. Thomas More 3. A six-run lead after three innings helped Mahomet-Seymour roll in Thursday's nonconference home win against St. Thomas More. Matt Orr finished 3 of 4 at the late with two runs scored and three RBI for the Bulldogs. Miles Woosley got the win after allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts in four innings and helped his own cause with two hits and three RBI. Jimmy Henderson and Andrew Tay, who hit a solo home run but took the loss on the mound, finished with two hits apiece for the Sabers.

Milford 8, Covington (Ind.) 3. Six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning propelled Milford to Thursday's nonconfernece home win against Covington. The Bearcats' balanced offense — six different players drove in one run — was led by Gavin Schunke's 2-of-4 effort at the plate. Caleb Clutteur also hit a solo home run. Hixon Lafond got the win in relief after giving up one run on two hits and striking out four in 2 2/3 innings.

Monticello 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Monticello jumped on Paxton-Buckley-Loda for four runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in Thursday's Illini Prairie Conference road win. Jacob Long and Colton Vance both finished 2 of 4 with two RBI and one run scored to pace the Sages' at the plate. Brody Billedo got the win after throwing 21/3 scoreless innings of relief. Connor Murphy drove in the only run for the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh inning.

St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Pontiac 1. Nolan Earley was nearly untouchable in Thursday's Illini Prairie Conference win. St. Joseph-Ogden's starter scattered three hits across seven innings and struck out 10 while allowing just a single run in his complete game. Braxton Waller and Logan Rosenthal provided the pop in the Spartans' lineup. Waller finished 2 of 3 with two runs scored and three RBI, while Rosenthal was 3 of 4 with a double and three RBI. Earley also doubled and drove in two runs to help his own cause.

Salt Fork 6, Watseka 5. Salt Fork's Hayden Chew threw 31/3 innings of scoreless relief and also singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Storm past Watseka in Vermilion Valley Conference play Thursday. Jameson Remole also doubled and drove in two runs for Salt Fork in the win. Austin Marcier had a double and two RBI to lead the Warriors, and Frankie Shervino took the loss in relief.

Seeger (Ind.) 8, Oakwood 0. Oakwood fell behind early in its trip across state borders and couldn't recover in Thursday's loss to Seeger. Brody Taflinger and Alex Wallace both singled for the Comets. Dustin Hughes took the loss after giving up eight runs — just one earned — on nine hits in six innings.

Westville 8, South Vermillion (Ind.) 7. Westville had to fend off a late South Vermillion rally that forced extra innings, but the Tigers prevailed in the eighth to secure the nonconference home win. Cameron Steinbaugh homered and drove in two runs for Westville, while Drew Wichtowski doubled and also had two RBI. Easton Barney got the win in relief, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out two in three innings.

In softball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 17, Oakwood 0. An 11-run third inning pushed Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to Thursday's blowout Vermilion Valley Conference win against Oakwood. Ella Myers finished 3 of 3 at the plate with two doubles, a grand slam and a game-high seven RBI for the Blue Devils. Ava Acton and Elli Tittle also drove in three runs apiece in the win, which went to Eva Ronto after she gave up just two hits and one walk to seven strikeouts in four innings. Gracie Enos and Samantha Dunavan both singled for the Comets in the loss.

Centennial 3, Urbana 0. Centennial's Zoe Goodreau was nearly perfect Thursday against Big 12 Conference rival Urbana. The Chargers' ace gave up just one hit and struck out 15 in her seven-inning complete game victory against the Tigers. Sophie Carson singled and drove in a run to lead Centennial at the plate. Jayah Chenoweth had Urbana's only hit.

Iroquois West 14, Hoopeston Area 11. Iroquois West did the majority of its scoring in one inning with a difference-making eight-run effort in the third that helped the Raiders hold off a persistent Hoopeston Area team that scored three runs in the top of the seventh in a not-quite-there comeback attempt. Neveah Medina and Chloe Wagner were both 3 of 4 at the plate for Iroquois West. Medina had two doubles and three RBI, and Wagner scored twice, drove in two runs and stole two bases. Leah Honeycutt, Cam Bork and Jersey Flower also all had two RBI for the Raiders. Jersey Cundiff had there hits and two RBI for the Cornjerkers, while Melina Vogel drove in a team-high three runs in the loss.

LeRoy 9, El Paso-Gridley 1. LeRoy's Haley Cox stayed perfect in the circle and got her seventh win of the season in Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference win against El Paso-Gridley. She allowed a single unearned run on five hits and six walks to go with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Lilly Long was 2 of 3 with three RBI for the Panthers, while Molly Buckles finished 2 of 3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Lauren Bossingham also drove in two runs in the win.

Milford 11, Covington (Ind.) 7. A five-run effort in the bottom of the sixth inning helped Milford top Covington in what had been a back-and-forth affair until that point Thursday. Abby Storm, Hunter Mowrey and Lillie Harris all drove in three runs apiece for the Bearcats. Harris homered, Storm scored three runs and Addison Lucht added two hits, two RBI and three runs scored. Molly Coffey got the win after surrendering four runs on seven hits in five innings while striking out three.

Monticello 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Monticello cruised in Illini Prairie Conference action Thursday against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. The Sages scored at least one run in every inning, including a five-run fifth and a seven-run fourth in the four-inning game. Marrissa Miller and Cassidee Stoffel had three hits apiece to lead Monticello, while Stoffel, Sadie Walsh, Thea Key and Isabella Beery drove in two runs each. Reese Patton threw a one-hitter, striking out four, and got the win. Hallee Johnson had PBL's only hit.

Pontiac 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. St. Joseph-Ogden's Addy Martinie had a two-hit game, including a solo home run, but the Spartans couldn't muster enough offense in Thursday's Illini Prairie Conference defeat. SJ-O's Timera Blackburn-Kelly gave up five runs on three hits and four walks to go with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings in the loss.

Prairie Central 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Prairie Central got back on track after Monday's loss to SJ-O by taking down Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in nonconference action in Fairbury. Kyah Creek and Rylee Galloway had two hits apiece for the Hawks, and Kate Slagel drove in a team-high two runs. Jules Woodrey got the win after scattering six hits and striking out five while not giving up an earned run.

Villa Grove 16, Heritage 1. Villa Grove left absolutely no doubt about the result of Thursday's Lincoln Prairie Conference showdown with Heritage with 14 runs scored in the bottom of the first inning. An abundance of run support for starting pitcher Logan Lillard, who struck out 10 and gave up just one run on one hit in four innings. Alison Pangburn and Izzy Dodd homered for the Blue Devils and both drove in three runs. Lillard and Hayden Thomas had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI apiece in the win. Faith Latham had the Hawks' lone hit, and CX Sanford

* scored their lone run.

Watseka 8, Salt Fork 2. Watseka scored all eight of its runs in the top of the fifth inning to leave Catlin with a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Abigail Neukomm went 1 of 4 with two RBI to lead the Warriors, while Noelle Schroeder and Sarah Parsons each had two hits at the top of the lineup. Parsons also got the win after giving up two runs on six hits and two walks in seven innings. Ava Ringstrom paced the Storm with two hits, while Alexa Jamison and Brilynn Barnett drove in one run apiece.

In girls' soccer

Centennial 6, Danville 2. Five different player scored for Centennial in its easy Big 12 Conference win against Danville. Alicia Fernandez led the Chargers with two goals, while Payton Kaiser, Tatiana Candelerio, Yameli Salinas and Kristie Kregel also found the back of the net. Lily Kelly had two assists for Centennial, and goalkeeper Kate Pitcher made five saves in the win.

Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mount Zion 1. Mahomet-Seymour rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Mount Zion in Apollo Conference action Thursday with a pair of noteworthy goals. Camryn Nelson tied the match 3 minutes into the second half with her first career goal off an assist by Erika Johnson. Johnson's game winner off a Hannah Creel assist with 3 minutes to play was also her first career goal. M-S goalkeeper Maggie Moore made four saves in the win.

Normal West 3, Urbana 0. Urbana goalkeeper Nox Macdougall made 11 saves, but it wasn't enough for the Tigers in their Big 12 Conference loss to Normal West.

In boys' track and field

At Westville. Oakwood won eight events and won Thursday's Westville Invite by 45 points over the host Tigers. Connor Smith was a triple winner for the Comets and swept the sprints. He took first in the 100-meter dash in 11.16 seconds and added victories in the 200- and 400-meter dashes in 22.73 seconds and 52.85 seconds, respectively. Thomas Wells also gave Oakwood a pair of wins with a distance race sweep. He won the 1,600-meter run in 4:57.60 and added a first-place finish in the 3,200-meter run in 12:39.36. Blue Ridge was third as a team behind a throws sweep from Matt Schumacher , who tossed 46 feet, 4 inches to win the shot put and 122-3 to win the discus.

In girls' track and field

At Westville. Blue Ridge repeated as Westville Invite champions by the slimmest of margins, topping the hosts by a single point. Alexis Winstead won the 100-meter dash for the champion Knights in 13.31 seconds, Jasmine Petmecky added a win in the 800-meter run in 2:57.37 and Indra Nolan placed first in the discus with a mark of 85 feet, 8 inches. Ella Miller swept the hurdles events for Westville, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 17.48 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 53.11 seconds for the runner-up Tigers. Oakwood finished third as a team. Hoopeston Area was fourth with a double winner in Hunter Haggan, who won the 1,600-meter run in 6:26.46 and was the only finisher in the 3,200-meter run in 13:38.48. Heritage was fifth as a team but got a pair of wins from Loran Tate in the 200-meter dash (27.39 seconds) and triple jump (33-1 1/4).