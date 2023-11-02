Thursday Night Football: DeAndre Hopkins officially is active

Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins was limited by a new toe injury Wednesday and listed as questionable to play tonight. Hopkins, though, is active.

Hopkins made four catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday, his second career three-touchdown day. His touchdowns in rookie Will Levis' debut covered 47, 16 and 61 yards.

The matchup between Hopkins and Steelers rookie Joey Porter Jr. will be one to watch.

The Titans' inactives are receiver Colton Dowell, quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), cornerback Roger McCreary (hamstring), outside linebacker Caleb Murphy, offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (concussion) and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

The Steelers' inactives are quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring), offensive tackle Dylan Cook, nose tackle Armon Watts and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko. Rudolph will serve as the emergency third quarterback.