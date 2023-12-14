Thursday Night Football: Chargers vs. Raiders score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Easton Stick will make his first NFL start Thursday against the Raiders. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A lot can change over the course of an NFL season and Thursday's contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers is a fantastic example of that.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Justin Herbert, the team's starters in Week 1, are out. In Week 15, the game will be decided by fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell and first-time NFL starter Easton Stick. The Raiders opted to go with O'Connell over Garoppolo after the team's season tanked. Stick is filling in for Herbert, who will miss the rest of the year with a finger injury.

It's a big opportunity for both players. O'Connell is fighting to prove he is a prospect worth developing. Stick could extend his playing career significantly if he puts up solid numbers in relief of Herbert.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Thursday Night Football in Week 15.